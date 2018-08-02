App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber starts alert service to pre-selected trusted contacts

The new safety features include dialing emergency helpline number 100, will be displayed on home screen of Uber app from the time driver accepts the trip till end of the trip.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taxi hailing app Uber on Thursday announced new enhanced safety feature in its app for users in India that can automatically send alerts to selected contacts every time a passenger starts a ride.

"Our new feature allows riders to designate up to 5 loved ones with whom they can be regularly prompted to Share Trip. Riders can modify the settings to share all trips, night-time only trips, or none at all," Uber said in a statement.

The new safety features include dialing emergency helpline number 100, will be displayed on home screen of Uber app from the time driver accepts the trip till end of the trip, according to the statement.

"A key feature that we are introducing today as part of the safety toolkit is 'Trusted Contacts', which offers riders the option to automatically share all or select late night trips with their family and loved ones," Sachin Kansal, Director, Product Management, Uber said.

related news

For Uber, India was the first market where we launched the emergency button, which will now be a part of a larger 'Safety Toolkit' in the app, where the rider has access to all possible protective and preventive measures under one roof, the statement said.

These changes will build on the safety benefits that ride-sharing already brings to cities, such as helping people avoid drunk driving, tracking every trip with GPS, interlinking with the safety apps of local police authorities where available and round the clock feedback and response from our safety team, it added.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 10:03 pm

tags #Business #Uber

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.