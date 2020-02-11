Uber shifts focus to car rentals, shuttles after exiting food delivery business in India: Report

Taxi app company Uber is planning to start self-driving car rentals and shuttle bus servics in India, according to a Mint report.

Uber has already formed a team to work on the self-drive rentals and shuttle buses, the report said.

The move could possibly indicate a shift in focus, coming as it does soon after the San Francisco company sold Uber Eats India to Zomato.

Ola, Uber’s rival in India, began offering four-wheeler rentals in October 2019.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claims made in the Mint story.

An Uber India spokesperson told the publication the company recently experimented with car rental companies so that drivers and fleet partners could access these vehicles.

Uber is constantly evaluating new business models, the spokesperson added.

Uber has begun forming strategic partnerships with companies such as Drivezy, Zoomcar, Bounce and Revv in Bengaluru and other cities, a source told the publication.

Under this arrangement, an Uber driver can approach the partner companies to lease the vehicle for 5-30 days, the report said.

“The platform (Zoomcar, Drivezy, Revv) earns revenue for each completed trip and pays off the Uber driver’s salary directly instead of Uber settling the pay," the source added.

Uber intends to bring the self-driving four-wheelers from these platforms on to the Uber app for rentals, the report added.