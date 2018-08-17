App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber reiterates commitment to high-potential markets like India: Report

Uber’s exit from other markets has helped the ride-hailing company to invest in markets such as India where it believes it “can win”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing giant Uber has reiterated its commitment to India's “high potential market,” according to a report by The Economic Times.

Speaking to investors during the second quarter results announcement, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the company is “cementing its leadership position” in India and the Middle East.

According to the report, Khosrowshahi said that the ride-hailing company had another great financial quarter and continues to expand at an impressive rate.

Going forward, Uber will be investing in the future of its platform and in big bets such as Uber Eats, Express Pool, e-bikes and scooters, Khosrowshahi said.

The report adds that Uber will be investing further in its emerging businesses like freight and high-potential markets in India and the Middle East.

After selling its operations in South Asia to rival Grab, Uber has been exiting unprofitable markets such as China and Russia to focus on profitable ones like the US, the report suggests.

The report suggests, citing people aware of the matter, that Uber's exit from other markets such as South Asia, China and Russia, has helped the California-based company in investing into the markets where it believes it “can win”.

 
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:20 pm

