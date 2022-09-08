English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Uber partners with Nuro in push for autonomous food, grocery delivery

    Tests with Nuro will begin this fall in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, under a 10-year partnership and the company plans to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

    Reuters
    September 08, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it has partnered with start-up Nuro to test food delivery via unmanned vehicles in some U.S. locations, expanding its tie-ups with companies focused on building self-driving machines.

    Last-mile autonomous delivery has emerged as a focus area for companies as consumers have stuck to ordering meals online from the comfort of their homes even after lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns.

    Tests with Nuro will begin this fall in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, under a 10-year partnership and the company plans to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

    Uber, which aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, has also been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics, which provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional.

    Nuro, founded by former lead engineers from Google's self-driving car project, already has partnerships with U.S. retailers such as Kroger and Walmart, as well as restaurant chains including Domino's Pizza Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the Uber Eats trial, customers will be able to choose driverless delivery as an option when ordering food and groceries.

    While Uber's ride-hailing business has recovered from pandemic lows as people resume travel, attend social events and return to offices, its food delivery unit faces risks from restaurant reopenings and rising costs of ordering in.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Food delivery #Nuro #Uber Technologies #United States
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 07:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.