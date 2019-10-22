App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber partners with DMRC to offer public transport on app

Tie-up announced by Uber chief executive officer Dara Koshroshahi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing firm Uber on October 22 announced a partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for public transport on its app.

"We want to be the operating system for your everyday life," Uber chief executive officer Dara Koshroshahi said, adding India was vital to the company’s long-term strategy and it was here to stay.

To begin with, DMRC will provide dedicated space for kiosks and parking across 210 metro stations.

Every year, more than a billion people move on the DMRC network that has nine lines that connect the national capital to the neighbouring states.

The company didn't immediately disclose the commercial part of the partnership.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Business #Delhi #DMRC #startups #Uber

