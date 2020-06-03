App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber partners with Bengaluru airport to sanitise cars before every trip

The sanitisation hub has been set up at the Uber pickup zone of the BLR Airport, it said in a statement. Uber has made similar arrangements at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports as well.

PTI

Uber has announced it has set up a sanitisation hub at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) in partnership with Bangalore International Airport Limited to disinfect cars before every single trip, as part of safety standards for riders and drivers.

The sanitisation hub has been set up at the Uber pickup zone of the BLR Airport, it said in a statement. Uber has made similar arrangements at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports as well.

In addition, the partnership also includes decontamination of Ubers pick up zone as well as the luggage trolleys. While the sanitisation hub will offer contactless service, Uber offers digital and contactless payment options.

As per Uber's policy, face masks are mandatory for both drivers and riders. Disinfected car doors and boots will be opened only by drivers to minimise rider contact. Riders, in turn, will also be expected to handle their own luggage, the statement added.

