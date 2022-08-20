Uber of buses: Delhi govt issues draft policy paper to privatise inter-city bus transportation

Representative image

The Delhi government released a draft policy paper on privatising intra-city bus transportation and having private companies to run air-conditioned electric and CNG buses in the national capital region (NCR), according to a report by business daily Economic Times.

The move is aimed at a modal shift in public transport by promoting efficient premium bus services, according to the report. The draft paper by the Delhi government comes at a time when several technology companies have shown interest in starting bus services.

Also Read: Delhi govt modifies timings of goods vehicles on certain roads

Only electric and CNG buses can ply under the scheme initially and electric buses after January 1, 2024, as per the draft policy paper. The bus routes and fare can be decided by the companies, who should have a fleet of at least 50 buses.

“The idea is that if we are able to provide two-wheelers and personal vehicle users some kind of premium service, in which they book like an Uber, which picks them up from where they are and drop at their workplace, people are willing to pay a premium for fixed, comfortable seats rather than trying to drive in the traffic,” said the report quoting Ashish Kundra, Delhi’s principal secretary - transport.

The draft paper suggests that the entire process should be done digitally, including the dynamic pricing, ticketing, maintaining of customer data and accepting payments. The communication with the customer will be done through the aggregator’s app.

On July 4, the Delhi government issued the final draft of the aggregator policy, which aims to regulate various tech companies in food delivery, ecommerce and ride-hailing that operate vehicles in the NCR.