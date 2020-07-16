App
Moneycontrol 
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber names Prabhjeet Singh as new India-SA president

An IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alumnus, Singh joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co., where he was an associate partner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based ride-hailing firm Uber has announced Prabhjeet Singh as president of its India and South Asia business, replacing Pradeep Parameswaran who was recently given the additional charge of the Asia-Pacific region.

Singh is expected to oversee the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business and ensure safety for riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His appointment is effective immediately.

An IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alumnus, Singh joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co., where he was an associate partner. Since then, he has been part of the core team that adapted the global business model to India, launched multiple new cities and led several India-first innovations, including scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a multi-modal platform, which have both been exported to other emerging markets.

Close

"I’m delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber’s new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market," said Parameswaran.

"I’m confident Prabh will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams," he added.

Parameswaran on the other hand will now look at the APAC markets as a regional general manager. Vidhya Duthaluru, former director of engineering, has also recently been promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform.

The development comes at a time when the company's business has taken a toll following the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, it also laid off over 600 employees in India.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Ride-hailing #Uber

