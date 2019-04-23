Uber, Lyft likely to raise fares after IPO: Report

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of ride-share companies Lyft and Uber could push fares higher due to the pressure to generate profits, said Deke Digital Chairman Dave Maney.

"When the money runs out and going public is a good way to kind of – obviously they can access capital but now they've got to report and they’ve got to be responsible," Maney said in an interview with Fox Business.

Lyft made its debut on the NASDAQ on March 29, while Uber's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange is expected in mid-May.

Lyft was valued at $24.3 billion during it's IPO. Uber is reportedly looking at a valuation of $90-100 billion.

The amount of venture capital raised paints an inaccurate picture of demand in the sector, according to Maney.

Individuals' interest in purchasing their first vehicles and getting a driver's license has lowered with the increasing popularity of ride-share services.

"What happens when that stops happening and how much does it affect the demand side? Obviously all of economics is supply and demand at some level. Nobody knows what the answer to the question is," Maney said.

In 2018, both Uber and Lyft reported about $1 billion each in losses.