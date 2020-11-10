172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uber-launches-pin-dispatch-feature-at-delhi-airport-to-reduce-wait-time-6095641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uber launches 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport to reduce wait time

The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will be available at Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said.

PTI

Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said it has launched its ''PIN-Dispatch'' feature at Delhi airport, aimed at reducing wait time and enhancing rider experience.

The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will be available at Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said.

"Starting today, when riders request an UberGo at IGI International airport, they''ll receive a unique six-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone, reducing waiting times to almost zero," it added.

The rider will be required to provide the PIN to the driver, who will input the one-time numeric code into the app, commencing the ride, it said, adding that riders will receive the driver and vehicle details for additional verification checks.

Uber said it had initially launched PIN-Dispatch at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, resulting in 80 per cent reduction of wait times and improved traffic flow at dedicated pickup areas, it said.

"After receiving positive feedback from riders across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we''re confident that the new feature will help shorten rider wait times, reduce traffic congestion and also facilitate physical distancing in the new normal," Uber India and South Asia Head of Rider Operations Ratul Ghosh said.

By ensuring riders get access to the first vehicle at the waiting zone, Uber hopes to reduce waiting times in lineups, thereby facilitating social distancing, the company said.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:01 am

