172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uber-launches-auto-rentals-in-india-5758421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber launches auto rentals in India

Prices start at Rs 169 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, the statement said.

PTI

Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India. The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, it said in a statement. The service in now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, it said.

Prices start at Rs 169 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, the statement said.

Commenting on the new service,Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said,"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers."
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.