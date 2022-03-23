English
    Uber launches advisory council to address drivers' concerns

    The initiative will bring drivers’ voice to the table through an independent board monitored forum.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of its first National Driver Advisory Council which will facilitate a two-way dialogue between the ride-hailing company and drivers to address critical issues and improve their platform experience.

    The National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) held its inaugural meeting in Gurugram.

    To be part of the council, 35-plus drivers were chosen from six metros through a three-part process run by an independent review board, Uber said in a statement.

    These drivers work across a range of product offerings available on Uber, including cars, auto-rickshaws, and motorbikes, and represent the interests of tens of thousands of drivers on the platform.

    "Uber today announced the launch of its first National Driver Advisory Council with its inaugural national meeting held in Gurugram,” the company said.

    For the maiden meeting, the advisory council took up a wide range of issues for discussion with a special focus on driver earnings and support, "an area Uber is committed to making improvements in”, the statement added.

    The DAC has a third-party review board led by Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based think-tank, to provide independent oversight on the council’s work.

    From helping build the DAC to moderating discussions, surfacing actionable insights to follow-ups, the board will help anchor the initiative.

    Every few months, the drivers who are part of the council would meet the Uber India leadership team to share feedback, suggest ideas and discuss issues that impact them.

    "The Driver Advisory Council is our earnest attempt to listen directly to drivers and stay 100 per cent focused on their needs,” Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India, and South Asia, said.

    Be it building the product, setting up processes, or choosing the right partnerships — the direct feedback, actionable insights, and deeper engagement will help drive outcomes beneficial for all, Singh added.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.