Uber IPO: Take a look at the investors who'll benefit from the public offering

Here's a list of Uber's largest shareholders. The list has been compiled by Business Insider. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Ride-share company Uber has filed for an IPO and is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May this year. Pictured: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (R), former CEO Travis Kalanick (C), and CTO Thuan Phan (L). Take a look at the company's largest shareholders who will benefit from the listing. (Image: Twitter/Ryan Graves, Uber board member) 2/10 Benchmark | Number of shares owned: 150 million | The San Francisco-based venture capital company owns 11 percent of Uber. (Image: Company website) 3/10 Thuan Pham | Number of shares owned: 5.4 million | Pham is Uber's Chief Technology Officer. (Image: Screenshot from Youtube video) 4/10 Barney Harford | Number of shares owned: 105,211 | Harford is the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund | Number of shares owned: 73 million. | The investment firm's Managing Director Yasir Al Rumayyan is a member of Uber's board. (Image: Organisation's website) 6/10 Ryan Graves | Number of shares owned: 33.2 million | Graves was Uber's "first hire" and first CEO. (Image: Screenshot from YouTube ) 7/10 SoftBank Corp | Number of shares owned: 222.2 million shares | The Japanese conglomerate has pumped in funds in the company through its investment arm Vision Fund. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Dara Khosrowshahi | Number of shares owned: 196,000 | Khosrowshahi replaced Kalanick as CEO in August 2017. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Garrett Camp | Number of shares owned: 82 million | Uber co-founder Garrett Camp continues to as a board member. Pictured Camp (2nd R) at a board meeting. (Image: Twitter) 10/10 Travis Kalanick | Number of shares owned: 117.5 million shares | Founder CEO Kalanick stepped down as CEO in 2017, but is still a board member and Uber's single largest shareholder. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:57 am