you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber IPO: Take a look at the investors who'll benefit from the public offering

Here's a list of Uber's largest shareholders. The list has been compiled by Business Insider.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ride-share company Uber has filed for an IPO an is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May. Pictured here are Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (R) former CEO Travis Kalanick (C) and CTO Thuan Phan (L). Take a look at the company's largets shareholders who will benefit from the listing. (Image: Twitter handle of Ryan Graves, Uber board member)
1/10

Ride-share company Uber has filed for an IPO and is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May this year. Pictured: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (R), former CEO Travis Kalanick (C), and CTO Thuan Phan (L). Take a look at the company's largest shareholders who will benefit from the listing. (Image: Twitter/Ryan Graves, Uber board member)
Benchmark | 150 million shares | The San Francisco-based venture capital company owns 11 percent of Uber. (Image: Company website)
2/10

Benchmark | Number of shares owned: 150 million | The San Francisco-based venture capital company owns 11 percent of Uber. (Image: Company website)
Thuan Pham | 5.4 million shares | Pham is Uber's Chief Technology Officer. (Image: Screenshot from Youtube video)
3/10

Thuan Pham | Number of shares owned: 5.4 million | Pham is Uber's Chief Technology Officer. (Image: Screenshot from Youtube video)
Barney Harford | 105,211 shares | Harford is the company's Chief Operaing Officer (COO). (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Barney Harford | Number of shares owned: 105,211 | Harford is the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). (Image: Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund | 73 million shares. | The organisation's managing director Yasir Al Rumayyan is a member of Uber's board. (Image: Organisation's website)
5/10

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund | Number of shares owned: 73 million. | The investment firm's Managing Director Yasir Al Rumayyan is a member of Uber's board. (Image: Organisation's website)
Ryan Graves | 33.2 million shares | Graves was Uber's "first hire" and first CEO. (Image: Screenshot from Youtube video)
6/10

Ryan Graves | Number of shares owned: 33.2 million | Graves was Uber's "first hire" and first CEO. (Image: Screenshot from YouTube )
SoftBank Corp | 222.2 million shares | The Japanese conglomerate has invested in the company through its investment arm Vision Fund. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

SoftBank Corp | Number of shares owned: 222.2 million shares | The Japanese conglomerate has pumped in funds in the company through its investment arm Vision Fund. (Image: Reuters)
Dara Khosrowshahi | 196,000 shares | Khosrowshahi replaced Kalanick as CEO in August 2017. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Dara Khosrowshahi | Number of shares owned: 196,000 | Khosrowshahi replaced Kalanick as CEO in August 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Garrett Camp | No. of shares owned: 82 million | Uber co-founder Garrett Camp is on the board even now. Pictured here is Camp (second from right) at a board meeting. (Image: Camp's Twitter handle)
9/10

Garrett Camp | Number of shares owned: 82 million | Uber co-founder Garrett Camp continues to as a board member. Pictured Camp (2nd R) at a board meeting. (Image: Twitter)
Travis Kalanick | No. of shares owned: 117.5 million shares | Founder CEO Kalanick stepped down as CEO in 2017, but is still a board member and Uber's single largest shareholder. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Travis Kalanick | Number of shares owned: 117.5 million shares | Founder CEO Kalanick stepped down as CEO in 2017, but is still a board member and Uber's single largest shareholder. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Business #Slideshow #Technology #Uber

