you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber introduces 'Vouchers' for business users in India

'Businesses can use Uber Vouchers to offer discounted Uber trips to one or many customers at once, empowering them to attract new clients as well as support loyalty and service for existing customers,' Uber said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday launched 'Uber Vouchers', a feature that will facilitate businesses in sponsoring transportation for their customers.

"Businesses can use Uber Vouchers to offer discounted Uber trips to one or many customers at once, empowering them to attract new clients as well as support loyalty and service for existing customers," Uber said in a statement.

Developed on the Uber for Business platform after being beta tested with over 100 partners globally, Vouchers will be available in most countries where Uber operates, including India, it added.

Businesses will be able to create customised Voucher campaigns and programmes with parameters, including budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.

 
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Uber

