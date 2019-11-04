App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber India Systems allots shares worth Rs 2,540 cr to Dutch group entity

The Dutch entity, Uber BV, does not have a business presence in India and had appointed UIS to provide marketing support services for the rides and Eats business in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pexels
Representative image: Pexels

Uber India Systems (UIS), which runs the US-based firm's rides business in India, has allotted about 1.59 crore of its shares worth about Rs 2,540 crore to Uber BV, according to regulatory documents.

The Board of UIS on October 1 approved the allotment of 1.14 crore equity shares to Uber BV for the transfer of Rides Contracts and Rides Data, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

The Board had also cleared the allotment of 44.98 lakh shares as consideration (other than cash) for the transfer of Eats Contracts and Eats Data, according to the documents. These allotment of shares were approved at a premium of Rs 1,578.20 per share.

Uber India declined to comment on a detailed query on the development.

related news

The Dutch entity, Uber BV, does not have a business presence in India and had appointed UIS to provide marketing support services for the rides and Eats business in India.

Uber India has not received funds for issue of the shares, Tofler said, adding that the issuance of shares by Uber India to Uber BV in consideration of transfer of 'India Rides Intangible Asset' and 'India Eats Intangible Asset'.

The documents showed that India Rides Intangible Asset includes commercial and business contracts of Uber BV with customers and users in India, and the data associated with those. Similarly, India Eats Intangible Asset comprises contracts and data for the Eats business in India.

In a separate statement, Uber on November 4 announced a new campaign to promote use of public transport in the Delhi-NCR region in view of the poor air quality in the region.

The #LeaveYourCarBehind campaign is aimed at encouraging citizens to help improve Delhi-NCR's air quality by sharing mobility assets and choosing options such as ridesharing and carpooling, instead of the one-person-per-car routine, Uber India and South Asia Marketing Director Manisha Lath Gupta said.

The campaign goes live on November 4, in tandem with the Delhi government's 'odd-even' initiative, and will continue over the next four weeks, she added.

Through the campaign, Uber aims to raise awareness about the impact of personally-owned cars on the city's air quality, and encourage citizens to come together to pave the way for smarter, cleaner and more sustainable cities.

The campaign is being supported by associations like URJA (apex body of Resident Welfare Association), Delhi Clean Air Forum and the Lung Care Foundation.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 10:21 pm

tags #Business #India #Uber BV #Uber India

