Uber India revenue zooms to Rs 21.5 cr in FY18

US-based cab-hailing platform Uber saw its revenue growing manifold from India business to Rs 21.5 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018, according to documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry.
The company, which competes with rival Ola in India and other international markets, had posted total revenue of Rs 1.04 crore in 2016-17.
Uber India Technology, which operates the on-demand cab service in the country, also saw manifold jump in net profit to Rs 19.6 lakh in 2017-18, compared with Rs 3.22 lakh in 2016-17, showed the documents, accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.