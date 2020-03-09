Uber India launches sponsorship initiative for junior female employees

Cab aggregator Uber has launched a diversity and inclusion sponsorship programme for women in India. This will be a six to twelve month engagement between a sponsor and sponsee with an aim to develop and advance junior-level female employees in their career.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Neha Mathur, Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Uber, India and South Asia, said that the idea is to offer a structural engagement and intervention programme.

The sponsors could be either male or female, but the sponsees will be women.

As per Uber's 2019 diversity and inclusion report, women made up 40.9 percent of its global workforce. However, there were only 28 percent women in leadership roles (director and above level).

In Asia-Pacific, women make up 43.7 percent of Uber's workforce.

The ride hailing platform has around 27,000 employees, globally.

Mathur added that this is a research-proven programme that taps into career growth for women and underrepresented members of its teams.

"The sponsors are those Uber employees who are at leadership positions and would have the capability to mentor the sponsee. Similarly, the sponsee should be someone who has been with the organisation for about six months and has exhibited potential for growth into senior positions at Uber," she added.

The programme is sponsor-led whereby the executive leader initiates the discussion and action planning with the sponsee.

Mathur said that the idea is to create an equal opportunities for women to grow within the organisation.

The sponsor brings his/her organisational knowledge and network to the sponsee for the latter’s to benefit. This could include helping the sponsee to navigate through their career and also be part of key projects at Uber.

Initially, about 15 women will be selected as sponsees. Mathur explained that these women will be under the guidance of the sponsor or a senior management member at Uber, who will help them at every step of their professional career over the next several months.

The sponsors will use their influence to obtain high-visibility opportunities for their sponsee, advocate for the sponsee’s advancement and put forth their work among other senior leaders.

"This will also help us create a next line of women leaders at Uber. We have piloted this at other global locations and are now bringing it to India," Mathur said.

However, Mathur maintained that the programme is intended to provide the correct intervention required to enable woman and is not a mechanism to alienate men.

"We want to ensure that unconscious biases are not present at the workplace and create a level-playing field for both genders," she explained.

Each sponsor will take out certain amount of time on a regular basis to engage with the sponsee. It could either be one-on-one or in a group, depending on the sponsor-sponsee interactions.