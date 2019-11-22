Uber in talks with bike rental startup Bounce to list two-wheelers on its app: Report

A source said that talks are underway and a pilot service will be launched in Bengaluru without any financial agreements
Uber is in talks with Bengaluru-based bike rental startup Bounce to list its two-wheelers on the Uber India app, sources told Mint. This comes at a time when the ride-hailing giant is eyeing an expansion in this domestic segment.
Of late, Uber has been looking to venture beyond four-wheelers to increase commute options on its app. Bounce thus comes into the picture as it provides two-wheelers that can be picked-up and dropped anywhere within the city by customers.
A source told the paper that talks are underway and a pilot service will be launched in Bengaluru without any financial agreements. Earlier in May, Uber launched a similar pilot in the city with micro-mobility platform service Yulu.
In October, Uber tied up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to offer public transport and real-time information to commuters through its app. The launch, which sought to plug last-mile connectivity gap in the metro network, made Delhi the second city in the Asia-Pacific region to allow commuters to plan their journey and transit through the Uber app.
The US-based ride hailing company announced on November 20 that it has rolled out Uber Plus, a driver rewards programme, in 13 Indian cities including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Kochi and Guwahati.Uber has also invested Rs 1,767 crore (around $250 million) in its India business, further committing to a market where it is going up against local startups across a range of sectors. The money, a source told Moneycontrol, will be deployed in the ride-hailing business, where the company sees Ola as its main rival.