Uber founder Kalanick leaves board of directors

Uber Technologies Inc on December 24 said its founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the company's board of directors by the end of the year.
"Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I'm enormously grateful for Travis' vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member.Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best," Uber's current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said in a statement.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 09:20 pm