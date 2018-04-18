App
Apr 18, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber Eats mobile food delivery app launched in Kolkata

"With Kolkatans' favourite eating joints - resturants, sweet shops, confectioners' outlets, fast food joints, coffee shops - on board with Uber Eats, we promise customers quick and reliable delivery so that they can enjoy their favourite food at the comfort of their homes," Rathod said after the app was launched.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

'Uber Eats', a mobile app, was launched in the city today enabling the gourmet to order food from 250 favourite eating joints on the click of a button. Kolkata is the 11th city in the country to get this facility, Bhabik Rathod, Head of 'Uber Eats' India, the US-headquartered company's popular food delivery service, said.

One will have to download the app, view the eating places of his choice and place the order, an Uber Eats official told reporters after the launch.

"With Kolkatans' favourite eating joints - resturants, sweet shops, confectioners' outlets, fast food joints, coffee shops - on board with Uber Eats, we promise customers quick and reliable delivery so that they can enjoy their favourite food at the comfort of their homes," Rathod said after the app was launched.

The customer will get updates while the order is readied and he will be able to track real-time as it gets delivered to destination, he said.

Payment will be through PayTM wallet or cash on delivery, he said.

Asked if 'Uber Eats' would wean away the users of other app-based services and non-users of Uber cabs, he said "Uber Eats do not overlap with other Uber services. We aim to provide great food from great places in the quickest time.

"In Uber Eats - selection, value and speed are our three mottos," he said.

While 'Uber Eats' started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a special application in Toronto in December 2015, it is now a stand-alone app available in over 200 cities around the world.

In India, 'Uber Eats' was first launched in Mumbai in May 2017 and in the next 11 months, the service was rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur and now in Kolkata.

