App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer

The approach comes as revenue from Uber's restaurant food delivery business, Uber Eats, surged more than 50 percent to $819 million on a yearly basis in the recently reported first-quarter as restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus forced eateries to shut their dining areas.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced talks to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc in an all-stock deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The two companies could reach an agreement as soon as this month, Bloomberg News reported earlier on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of GrubHub jumped about 29 percent to $60.50, while those of Uber rose 6 percent.

GrubHub had a market capitalization of about $4.3 billion, while Uber was valued at nearly $55 billion as of Monday's close, according to Refinitiv data. Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub declined to comment.

Close

The approach comes as revenue from Uber's restaurant food delivery business, Uber Eats, surged more than 50 percent to $819 million on a yearly basis in the recently reported first-quarter as restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus forced eateries to shut their dining areas.

related news

UberEats, which offers food delivery services in more than 6,000 cities worldwide, has been a drag on the company's bottom line since its inception in 2014.

Uber in January sold its Indian food business to local rival Zomato and earlier this month closed Eats operations in eight countries.

Meal delivery services saw year-over-year growth of 24 percent, through the end of March in the United States, with Uber Eats taking in about 20 percent of consumers' meal delivery sales, data from analytics firm Second Measure showed.

Grubhub and its subsidiaries took in 28 percent of the sales, according to the data.

"It (the deal) will definitely be scrutinized but I think it will pass. GrubHub and Uber will likely push back saying industry isn't profitable and need to consolidate to make it work," said Robert Mollins, an analyst with Gordon Haskett.

However, the ride-hailing business at Uber and smaller rival Lyft Inc have been suffering due to the travel restrictions and both companies have pulled their full-year outlooks.

Last week, GrubHub said the restaurant industry is facing enormous challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company is using nearly all of its profits in the second quarter to generate as many additional orders for its restaurant partners as possible.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:44 pm

tags #Business #GrubHub #India #Uber

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.