Uber appoints Arnab Kumar director of business development for India and South Asia

Arnab Kumar

Ride-hailing company Uber on August 24 announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar as the director of business development for India and South Asia.

The appointment comes as the company completes a decade of operations in India and is focused on growing sustainable mobility options.

“We are delighted to have Arnab join our leadership team to strengthen Uber’s presence and ensure Uber’s ongoing success in India and South Asia,” Uber’s India and South Asia president Prabhjeet Singh said.

Kumar has a strong track record of working across financial services and technology sectors. During his work at NITI Aayog he delivered impact and change at scale, Singh said.

Under his leadership, the business development team would continue to be a key accelerant for partnerships and new growth opportunities, he said.

Kumar said he was excited to join Uber, which had transformed the way people move while creating earning opportunities for millions of people in India and across the region. “India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential,” he said.

With a partnership approach to different stakeholders in the value chain like EV fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers and government bodies, Uber has been at the forefront of EV transition in India, the company said.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform, the statement added.