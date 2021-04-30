MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Uber announces cash incentives for vaccinating 150,000 drivers

The company said in a statement, car, auto and Moto drivers on its platform showing valid digital vaccination certificates would be eligible for Rs 400 for each of their two Covid vaccine shots.

PTI
April 30, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

Uber on Friday unveiled a Rs 18.5 crore (USD 2.5 million) initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months.

The company said in a statement, car, auto and Moto drivers on its platform showing valid digital vaccination certificates would be eligible for Rs 400 for each of their two Covid vaccine shots.

Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, Pavan Vaish, said, "We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Uber
first published: Apr 30, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.