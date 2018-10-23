App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber aims to go all-electric in London in 2025

The firm is trying to appease regulators in key markets, with initiatives such as environmentally-friendly vehicles, as well as expanding into new areas ahead of a flotation

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Uber plans for every car on its taxi app in London to be fully electric in 2025 and will add a clean air fee to each trip from early next year, its boss told reporters in the British capital city on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who pulled out of a Saudi conference after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, also said the firm would wait for answers about the incident before deciding how that might affect Saudi investment in a stock market flotation.

After reports that Uber was looking into acquiring British food courier Deliveroo, Khosrowshahi said the firm was very happy with its Uber Eats equivalent but is talking to many players around the world.

"Is something going to happen with Deliveroo? Who knows," he said.

related news

The rapidly-expanding firm is simultaneously trying to appease regulators in key markets such as London, with initiatives such as on environmentally-friendly vehicles, as well as expanding into new areas ahead of a flotation.

After a media report said the firm was seeking minority stakes in its self-driving car business Advanced Technologies Group, Khosrowshahi said: "It's going to be part of the family and how the capitalisation looks like is something that we are ultimately open to but it is not an area of focus right now."

In light of the Khashoggi affair, asked about how Uber might handle Saudi investment as part of its IPO, he said: "First we want to get the facts and we will make that determination about how we go forward, how we raise money going forward, what our post-IPO board make-up is."

"All of those are options and again we make conclusions based on all the facts," he added.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Auto #Business #world

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.