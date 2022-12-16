 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UAE's maiden Moon mission has a Chennai connection

Aihik Sur
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

Rashid Rover, the vehicle that will traverse the surface of the Moon, was nearly two years in the making and nearly 90 percent of its components were manufactured by Chennai-based ST Advanced Composites.

United Arab Emirates' maiden Moon landing attempt has an Indian connection. The structure of Rashid Rover, the vehicle that will traverse the surface of the Moon has been made by Chennai-based startup ST Advanced Composites.

Devendra Thirunavukarasu, the founder of the eight-year-old company, told Moneycontrol that the structure was developed in Chennai for two years using carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), magnesium alloy, and aluminium.

On December 11, the rover set course for the Moon, riding aboard a SpaceX rocket in a lander built by Japan's Ispace. It is slated to reach its destination in two months.

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Rashid Al Maktoum said on December 15 that Rashid Rover sent its first message to the space centre in Al Khawaneej from a distance of 440,000 kilometres from Earth.

Trajectory of Rashid Rover which is sitting inside a lander made by Japan's Ispace

"All the devices and systems of the explorer are working properly and it will begin to enter the orbit of the Moon in preparation for landing during coming months," Mohammed said.