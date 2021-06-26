UAE-based firm won't give jobs to dowry takers or givers

Sohan Roy, CEO of Sharjah-based Aries Group, told Khaleej Times that the anti-dowry policy was formally incorporated into employment contracts this week. (Representative image)

A UAE-based firm, Aries Group, has implemented an "anti-dowry" policy and will no longer employ individuals who engage in the illegal practice, CEO Sohan Roy has said.

Roy comes from Kerala which recently reported three dowry-related deaths sparking anger in a state that prides itself on one of the highest female literacy rates in the country along with high social as well as human development indicators.

Roy told Khaleej Times that the policy, announced on International Women's Day on March 8, was incorporated into employment contracts by the Sharjah-based Aries Group this week.

"It is for the first time in the world that an 'anti-dowry policy' is being made part of an employment contract by an institution. And as an Indian institution, we are extremely proud of it," said Roy.

Aries Group's anti-dowry policy will be implemented at its business branches across 16 countries, the report said.

Here are some of the details of the company's 10-point anti-dowry policy, as reported by Khaleej Times:

> No employee who takes or gives dowry in the future shall be allowed to serve the company further.

> All employees should attend anti-dowry awareness sessions.

> An anti-dowry cell will be set up with female staff or staff spouses in the majority. The cell shall assess and make collective decisions on dowry-related complaints of Aries staff/spouse within 24 hours of reporting if it is not under the court's consideration. If the cell finds the matter as complicated, the matter shall be left for legal proceedings.

> Past acts will be considered as a matter of character deficiency. Proper counselling shall be given to those who regret their past actions.

> Both new entrants and employees will have to accept the policy when signing/renewing contracts.

> It is the staff's responsibility to clear the financial liabilities of parents due to dowry while they are struggling if the staff was a beneficiary.

> Aries Group has set 2023 as the deadline to complete the anti-dowry campaign targets.