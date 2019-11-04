App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

UAE announces new oil, gas discoveries; overtakes Kuwait with world's 6th largest oil deposits

The Gulf state's highest energy decision-making body, the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), said the new discoveries included seven billion barrels of crude oil and 58 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The United Arab Emirates, a leading OPEC producer, on November 4 announced "significant" oil and gas discoveries and launched a new pricing mechanism for Abu Dhabi flagship Murban crude.

The Gulf state's highest energy decision-making body, the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), said the new discoveries included seven billion barrels of crude oil and 58 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

This raised UAE crude oil reserves to 105 billion barrels, overtaking neighbour Kuwait for the world's sixth largest oil deposits, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co said in a statement.

Close

Natural gas reserves were also boosted to 273 trillion cubic feet (7.7 billion cubic metres), ADNOC said. In addition, the UAE discovered about 160 trillion cubic feet of unconventional natural gas.

related news

UAE pumps about three million barrels of oil per day (bpd) and produces some 10.5 billion cubic feet of raw natural gas, according to ADNOC.

"We are very pleased and honoured to have enabled the UAE to move from the seventh to the sixth-largest oil and gas reserves in both global rankings," said ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber.

The SPC also gave its approval to list ADNOC's Murban crude oil on an internationally recognised exchange, with the goal of boosting the UAE's position as an energy provider, particularly to fast-growing Asian markets.

"The initiative will enable our customers and other market participants to better price, manage and trade their purchases of Murban," which pumps some 1.7 million bpd, Jaber said.

Last year, ADNOC granted concession rights in existing and new oilfields and earmarked some $132 billion to invest in the oil sector over the next five years.

ADNOC plans to boost crude output capacity to four million bpd in 2020 and to five million bpd a decade later.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #Business #Murban crude #Oil and Natural Gas #OPEC #United Arab Emirates #upreme Petroleum Council

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.