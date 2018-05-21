UAE allows banks to share Winsome Group information with India

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given a go-ahead to banks to share vital information with India in relation to the Winsome Group case, according to a report by Economic Times.

Diamond house Winsome Group is India’s second-largest wilful defaulter after Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines.

UAE’s banking regulator and monetary authority, the Central Bank of the UAE, communicated its decision to banks, a week ago, the report suggests. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Standard Chartered, which is one of the members of the consortium of lenders that had financed the two Winsome Group firms -- Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery and Forever -- has a large network of branches in UAE. The two firms together owe Rs 6,800 crore to 15 banks.

According to the report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could establish the money trail with the information about the movement of funds in and out of the bank accounts of Winsome Group firm, subsidiaries and clients in UAE.

The report suggests that the investigative agency will use the information to build a case that the diamond house defrauded banks by transferring money to related parties which were disguised as genuine customers.

“CBI had approached Reserve Bank of India in seeking the support of the UAE central bank. UAE bank information would be crucial in verifying Jatin Mehta’s story…The money trail audit done by Punjab National Bank is limited to Indian bank accounts. It may not lead them anywhere,” a person familiar with the CBI investigation told the newspaper.