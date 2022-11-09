 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U.S. probes FTX over handling of client funds, reported Bloomberg News

Reuters
Nov 09, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are probing FTX.coms relationship with its American counterpart FTX U.S. and Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research, the report said.

Two top U.S. financial regulators are probing whether crypto exchange FTX.com properly handled customers' funds, and its relationship with other parts of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, comes a day after crypto exchange Binance said it would acquire FTX.com.

A CFTC spokesperson declined to comment. The SEC and FTX.com did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 pm
