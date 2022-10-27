English
    U.S. OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

    The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will launch a division on financial technology early next year, the banking regulator said Thursday.

    The new office will build on the agency's preexisting Office of Innovation, which was established in 2016, and will be led by a chief financial technology officer.

    The establishment of this office will enable us to be more agile and to promote responsible innovation, consistent with our mission," said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a statement.
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 10:02 pm
