U.S. approves $675 million in additional weapons for Ukraine as defense leaders meet

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an additional $675 million in weapons to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, as ministers met to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine in the long-term in countering Russia's invasion.

Austin, who was speaking at the start of a meeting of dozens of defense ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany, said the gathering would discuss how countries can work together to train Ukrainian forces and improve their own defense industrial bases for the long-haul.