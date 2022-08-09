English
    U.S. accuses Chinese company of helping ZTE hide business with Iran -Commerce Dept

    Reuters
    August 09, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

    The United States on Tuesday accused Far East Cable, China's largest wire and cable manufacturer, of violating U.S. export controls related to shipments to Iran, the Commerce Department said.

    "The charging letter alleges that Far East Cable signed contracts with ZTE and Iranian telecommunications companies to deliver U.S.-origin equipment to Iran as part of an effort to conceal and obfuscate ZTEs Iranian business from U.S. investigators," the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a statement.

    BIS is charging Far East Cable with 18 violations of U.S. export controls.

     
    Tags: #Business #China #India #US #world
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 05:29 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.