U.N. agencies appeal for $5.6 billion to help war-stricken Ukrainians

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Two agencies at the United Nations on Wednesday made an appeal to raise $5.6 billion to support the Ukrainians most affected by the Russian invasion.

The announcement, made jointly by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR), comes days before the one-year anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, which includes hundreds of local Ukrainian organizations, is seeking $3.9 billion in funding, while the Refugee Response Plan for refugees from Ukraine called for $1.7 billion.

"I urge all those generous governments, people and civil society, and people like you and me around the world to give generously today," Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, told a briefing in Geneva.