Tyre firms to jointly hire vessel to import rubber amid container scarcity, high demand

Rubber tree and bowl filled with latex (Source: ShutterStock)

Rising demand, disruption of domestic supply and delayed imports because of the shortage of containers have prompted tyre makers to team up to ship in the scarce raw material, natural rubber (NR).

Instead of individually importing the raw material, tyre manufacturers plan to pool in and hire a vessel and bring the required quantity of rubber to tide over the crisis of shortage of shipping containers.

“It is more like a dedicated vessel. Though NR is sourced from different people and places, it will be transported in one ship. This has been tried for importing carbon black earlier for the industry,” said Rajiv Budhraja, director general of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association.

Tyre manufacturers were hoping to overcome the shortage in the Indian market through imports. But the shortage of containers and other issues upset their plans. “The OE tyre demand has picked up now and the industry will have to manage with current inventory of NR. I hope tyre makers will not be blamed as the import will arrive three months later in the midst of peak tapping season of rubber in India,” said Budhraja.

International price of tyre grade rubber RSS-3 is currently about Rs 40 lower than the equivalent Indian grade RSS-4 at Rs 139 per kg. Most tyre companies prefer block rubber grade SMR20 that is available Rs 10 cheaper at Rs 129 per kg now. The landed cost of SMR20 after paying the customs duty and other charges works out to below that of RSS-4 which is ruling at Rs 178.5 per kg in the Indian market.

In the last month, RSS-4 prices have risen 6 percent because of COVID-19-induced tapping disruptions and higher demand for latex.

"Many rubber growers prefer to sell rubber as latex instead of making rubber sheets used by the tyre and non-tyre industry. Latex goes into the making of gloves, the demand of which has increased after the outbreak of the pandemic. Since latex is fetching a good price, growers are reluctant to incur additional expense for making sheets,” said K N Raghavan, executive director of Rubber Board.

Tapping was also disrupted in many places in Kerala by heavy rain and classification as containment zones with the rampant spread of COVID-19. Both factors combined to create a shortage of sheet rubber grades like RSS-4.

Raghavan advised growers should continue to produce rubber sheets and not let the supply lines get choked as the lower output may lead to higher imports.

RSS-4 price has touched the highest rate so far this year at Rs 178.5 per kg. “Latex has good demand while growers find it difficult to dry sheets because of rains. The demand from the tyre industry is normal, but sheet rubber shortage may last till the rains are over. This may drive up the prices to Rs 180-185 per kg levels,” said major rubber dealer N Radhakrishnan.

Current prices are well above Rs 170 per kg, the support price set by the Kerala government to help small farmers this year. The government increased the support price by Rs 20 in this year’s budget.

Satish Abraham, president of Latex Manufacturers Association said the latex prices are at a one-year high and that high price may continue in September too. The centrifugal latex prices have climbed over 5 percent since July to touch Rs 130 per kg now. “The demand for latex has increased but there has been only a marginal shift from the rubber sheet makers to latex,” he said.

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) in its July second half review has said that the emerging demand-supply scenario and the likely course of the dollar are expected to support the NR market to gain strength in the short term. However, speculative activities in the rubber futures market, particularly in the Shanghai Futures Exchange, can remain hindered by concerns over China’s tightening regulatory grip on technology firms and the challenges to global recovery momentum arising from the disrupted global logistics and shortage of semiconductors.

While conditions in the physical market can stay favourable, less active speculative activities in the futures market can weigh on the NR prices in the short-term, it said.