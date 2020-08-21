Two years on, MCXCCL plans to approach Ministry of Corporate Affairs to fix violation in MD Narendra Ahlawat’s appointment

It’s been two years since Narendra Ahlawat took over as Managing Director of Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL).

His appointment was for a period of three years. And his appointment still violates the Companies Act.

MCXCCL is now planning to approach the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to end the violation.

Not in compliance

The rules require clearing corporations to seek shareholder approval for such an appointment in the very next annual general meeting or extraordinary general meeting.

Section 196 of the Companies Act, 2013, states: “Subject to the provisions of section 197 and Schedule V, a managing director, whole-time director or manager shall be appointed and the terms and conditions of such appointment and remuneration payable be approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting which shall be subject to approval by a resolution at the next general meeting of the company and by the Central Government in case such appointment is at variance to the conditions.”

MCXCCL had called an EGM on May 9, 2018, but did not place the proposal before shareholders. However, it placed the proposal before the AGM that took place on August 16, 2018, and got it passed.

In not getting the appointment cleared by shareholders in the very first AGM after the new MD’s appointment, MCXCCL was in violation of the Companies Act.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found the violation in Ahlawat’s appointment in its audit of MCXCCL in 2018, soon after he took over as MD.

A source told Moneycontrol: “MCXCCL approached Sebi for rectification of this violation and Sebi clearly mentioned that it is a violation of the Companies Act, not the Securities Act. Now, the clearing corporation is planning to approach MCA two years after the violation.”

Speaking to Moneycontrol, a source in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said: “This is a pure case of negligence on the Board’s part. How, will any decision by the MD stand when his appointment itself is in violation of the Companies Act?”

MCXCCL is yet to respond to queries from Moneycontrol.

The MCA may impose a fine on MCXCCL as the mistake was rectified during the AGM.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol: “The amount will not be much in this case but they have been violating the Companies Act.”