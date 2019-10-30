App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two-year reprieve to telcos on spectrum dues unlikely as govt. firm on fee collection: Report

Vodafone Idea had in September approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Anshu Prakash to request the moratorium for spectrum dues

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representataive Image

The Finance Ministry is likely to stand firm against telcos' demand for a two-year moratorium on spectrum bought in prior auctions and due in FY20 and FY21, the Business Standard reported.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) verdict on October 24, when it upheld the government’s definition and asked telecoms to pay up on dues and fines. The dual payment commitments are likely to sink the already-financially-struggling sector.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A moratorium is a legal authorisation to debtors to postpone payment for a specified period. Vodafone Idea approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Anshu Prakash in September to request the moratorium for spectrum dues.

In 2017, the government allowed telcos to stretch the tenure of instalments for spectrum payment to 16 years, up from the previous 10-year limit.

The government, however, is unlikely to oblige as it is banking on non-revenue items to make up for the lean tax revenue this fiscal, the paper quoted a Finance Ministry source saying. The revenue generated from the telecom sector forms a significant part of this non-tax revenue.

Further, the apex court judgement on AGR is also expected to buff up government coffers by at least Rs 92,000 crore in cumulative sector dues.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #sector #Telecom

