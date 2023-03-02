Two-wheeler industry saw a minor uptick in February sales

The automotive sector, especially the passenger vehicle segment, reported strong sales figures in February 2023. Even two-wheelers, which had seen a sustained drop in numbers on a year-on-year basis, finally saw sales moving upwards in February.

Hero MotoCorp said that it sold 394,460 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month, a 10 percent growth over the same period last year when it sold 358,254 units. While the company's domestic sales rose 15 percent to 382,317 units, exports fell by 55 percent to 12,143 units in February 2023 over February 2022.

“The volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favourable economic indicators,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company’s total two-wheeler sales remained flat, coming in at 267,026 units in February 2023 against 267,625 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales, however, increased by 28 percent from 173,198 units in February 2022 to 221,403 units in February 2023.

The Chennai-based automaker's motorcycle sales registered 126,243 units in February 2023 compared to 143,523 units in February 2022. Scooter sales grew 21 percent with from 86,616 units in February 2022 to 104,825 units in February 2023. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) total sales declined 21 per cent year-on-year to 247,175 units in February. The company had dispatched 312,650 units in the same month last year. The Japanese two-wheeler major said its domestic dispatches stood at 227,064 units last month compared with 285,706 units in the year-ago period.

