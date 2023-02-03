Two entities offload GMR Airports Infra shares worth Rs 330 cr

Two entities on Friday offloaded shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure for Rs 330 crore through open market transactions.

According to block deal data available with the BSE, two entities -- C/D Investors Fund LP and H/D Investors Fund LP -- sold a total of 8,86,58,600 shares, amounting to a combined stake of 1.5 per cent in the company.

The shares, offloaded in four tranches, were sold at an average price of Rs 37.2 apiece, aggregating to Rs 329.80 crore.

These shares were acquired by Veda Investors Fund LP, DVG 1740 Fund LP and Deccan Value Investors Fund LP.

On Friday, shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure closed 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 37.55 per share on the BSE. In a separate transaction, JP Morgan Funds sold 7.14 lakh shares of Aarti Pharmalabs for Rs 18 crore through an open market transaction. JP Morgan Funds sold the shares at an average price of Rs 255.33 per piece, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This took the deal value to Rs 18.23 crore. The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained. Shares of Aarti Pharmalabs closed 5 per cent up at Rs 259.50 at NSE.

PTI