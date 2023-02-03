English
    Two entities offload GMR Airports Infra shares worth Rs 330 cr

    The shares, offloaded in four tranches, were sold at an average price of Rs 37.2 apiece, aggregating to Rs 329.80 crore.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST
    Representational image

    Two entities on Friday offloaded shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure for Rs 330 crore through open market transactions.

    According to block deal data available with the BSE, two entities -- C/D Investors Fund LP and H/D Investors Fund LP -- sold a total of 8,86,58,600 shares, amounting to a combined stake of 1.5 per cent in the company.

    The shares, offloaded in four tranches, were sold at an average price of Rs 37.2 apiece, aggregating to Rs 329.80 crore.

    These shares were acquired by Veda Investors Fund LP, DVG 1740 Fund LP and Deccan Value Investors Fund LP.