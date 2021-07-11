Two alleged terrorists nabbed in UP's Lucknow as state ATS busts Al Qaeda-linked terror module

Uttar Pradesh ATS detained two terrorists linked to terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. Photo credit: News18.

Two terror suspects have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Lucknow's Kakori on July 11. A huge amount of explosive material was also recovered from them.

Police sources told news agency ANI that the ATS had received information that the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out some major terror activities in the state.

"ATS UP has uncovered a big terror module. The team has arrested two terrorists linked with al-Qaeda's Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind," said Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, UP.

Those arrested have been identified as Minhaz Ahmed and Masiruddin aka Mushir; while their third accomplice has been identified as Shakeel, reported News18.

According to the report, the detained persons were in touch with people across the border. The three were receiving instructions from Halmandi to carry out terror activities in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, before August 15, police said.

According to police sources, a search operation was started by the ATS on the information of two suspects in Faridipur, Kakori. They were present at the Kakori's Dubagga area.

The bomb disposal squad was also called in to the spot. In this operation led by IG GK Goswami, two pressure cooker bombs, time bombs and a huge cache of arms have been recovered so far.

According to the report, the ATS was keeping an eye on a house, which belongs to a person named Shahid, for a long time due to suspicious activities of visitors, especially one named Waseem.

With inputs from ANI