Twitter’s legal tussle with Indian govt will set important precedent on internet censorship: Analysts

Social media companies and the larger industry will be keenly following the developments of the current legal tussle between Twitter and the Indian government in the Karnataka High Court, with many already saying it is likely to play a role in shaping the future of human rights online in India.

Access Now, a non-profit which works on digital civil rights, said that this legal tussle has come against the backdrop of rising ‘digital authoritarianism’ in India and threats to free speech. The organisation called on the courts to declare government’s censorship actions as unconstitutional, ‘and bring to light authorities’ abuse of power online’.

Raman Jit Singh Chima, senior international counsel and Asia Pacific policy director at Access Now, said, “Authorities are targeting people for content posted online, and regularly intimidating web platforms and social media services into complying with its censorship through rights-violative tools such as the IT rules and other provisions of the IT (Information Technology) Act.”

“Today, Twitter is standing up for the population and doing what should be the government’s job: safeguarding our rights,” Chima added.

Twitter has approached the Karnataka High Court claiming that several of the blocking orders by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were overbroad and arbitrary, and that a few did not meet the requirements of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“Any attempts to block online content and accounts that do not meet the test of necessity and proportionality—required under India’s Constitution and international human rights law—must be prohibited. The vision of Digital India cannot be meaningfully achieved if people are not at its core,” said Namrata Maheshwari, Asia Pacific policy counsel at Access Now.

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) too has criticised the Indian government in the context to the blocking orders being issued by MeitY, and they believe that the outcome of the legal tussle will set a precedent in the country.

“Twitter’s challenge comes at a critical time for freedom of expression in India, as blocking orders are being directed at dissenting voices. It is not possible to comment on the specifics of the challenge as it is yet to be listed, but the outcome of this case will set an important precedent,” Pratik Waghre, policy director at IFF, told Moneycontrol.

This legal tussle has also again brought Section 69A of the IT Act in the spotlight. Under this section, the central government, represented here by MeitY, or any other specially-authorised officer can issue blocking orders to platforms like Twitter citing the interests of sovereignty and integrity of the country, the security of the state, public order, and so on.

Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) and have said that the section was being selectively used, and also being used to censor content.

“Section 69A of the IT Act, like many others, is being selectively used. An overhaul must also consider the prevailing regulatory tendencies. At a minimum, though, blocking orders should not be ‘secret’ so that users have the opportunity to represent themselves,” Waghre said.

Prasanth Sugathan, legal director at SFLC, said, “Section 69A of the Information Technology Act has been used time and again by the government to censor content, often in violation of the provisions of the section which mention limited grounds for blocking of access to any information.”

Sugathan pointed out that these blocking orders that are issued by the ministry under Section 69 have a confidentiality clause which keeps it out of the purview of the public.

“Often, users whose content is taken down are also not informed and this essentially goes against the rationale of the apex court in upholding the section and the rules in the Shreya Singhal v Union of India case,” Sugathan said.

For some legal experts, this tussle is also a realisation of the fears that many had aired earlier regarding the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The IT Rules, which came into force last year, brought in additional compliance requirements for significant social media intermediaries (platforms with more than five million users), including appointing certain personnel for compliance-related issues (such as chief compliance officer, grievance redressal officer), enabling identification of first creator of an information, and so on.

“When the new IT Rules were issued, there was widespread belief that although the rules were being floated for noble purposes, the scope for misuse as a gag technique to stop people from voicing opinions was very high. The second common concern was that it was impossible to find an individual who wanted the position of ‘compliance officer’ because that meant painting a target on the individual’s back,” said Pritha Jha, partner, Pioneer Legal.

Meta’s WhatsApp had challenged the rules last year regarding the traceability clause of the rules, which they said will break end-to-end encryption deployed on the platform. End-to-end encryption ensures only a person and the person with whom one is communicating with can read or listen to what is sent.

Twitter too suing the government in this regard, Jha believes, may now lead to intermediaries being in perennial conflict with the government.

“While this will not immediately result in loss of business, this begins the slippery slope of intermediaries being at constant loggerheads with the government. There is a need for objective guidelines on what content should be withdrawn, rather than it being tied only to orders of the government,” Jha added.

Meanwhile, IndiaTech.Org, an industry body that represents companies such as Ola, Zomato, Meesho, Coinswitch Kuber, WazirX and other internet companies, also opined that such conflagrations between intermediaries will continue in the near future

“Social media companies and governments not just in India but globally have never been on the same page. Social media companies have disrupted the very laws governments have made, as different kinds of people from different walks of life are sharing their thoughts, which is also good because it’s telling us exactly what they stand for and who they are. But this has led to a lot of controversial things being said. I think such clashes will continue and are bound to happen as seen with Twitter and the Indian government,” said Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, IndiaTech.Org.