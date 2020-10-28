172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|twitters-explanation-on-showing-ladakh-as-part-of-china-inadequate-says-parliament-joint-committee-chair-meenakshi-lekhi-6029161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China inadequate, says Parliament Joint Committee Chair Meenakshi Lekhi

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China

PTI
Indian Parliament
Indian Parliament

Microblogging site Twitter's explanations to a parliamentary panel on showing Ladakh as part of China are inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years, committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on October 28.

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

"The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate," Lekhi told PTI.

Close

However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India, she said.

"It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India's sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years," Lekhi said.

Officials who deposed before the panel on behalf of Twitter India included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy; Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel; Pallavi Walia, policy communications; and Manvinder Bali, corporate security.

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 03:59 pm

