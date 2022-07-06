Twitter withholds Leena Manimekalai's tweet on Goddess Kaali acting on government request

Amid ongoing controversy regarding depiction Goddess Kaali, Twitter has withheld a tweet of Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai acting on a request by the government under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The tweet was withheld on July 5, and was reported to the Lumen Database on July 6. Lumen Database receives and publishes disclosures by private entities, including social media companies, on legal takedown notices they get from governments and other entities across the world.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Manimekalai for her response and the copy will be updated if and when the reply arrives.

This development comes even as Twitter has decided to sue the Indian government over its blocking orders, which they have termed as disproportionate use of power, arbitrary and overbroad. In a writ petition filed with the Karnataka High Court, Twitter has requested judicial review of the blocking orders and ultimately for the court to set aside such orders.

Manimekalai’s tweet which has been withheld in India is an announcement of a recent film that was launched at Aga Khan Museum on July 2. The tweet is accompanied by a picture of Goddess Kaali smoking, which has since landed her in trouble.

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has lodged a case against Manimekalai for allegedly posting a derogatory image of Goddess Kali on her Twitter handle and "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion".

However, it is important to note that the tweet has only been withheld in India, which means that the content cannot be viewed in India. However, it is available for viewing for users in other countries. One can also simply change the country settings on the platform to view the tweet.

This is the latest in a slew of content pieces, including tweets and accounts, to have been censored in India by Twitter at the government's request.

Analysis by Moneycontrol also showed that there has been an uptick in the content that was withheld and suspended in India in June.

However, recently the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shot off a letter to Twitter alleging that it was not complying with the blocking orders in its entirety.

Sources also said that if Twitter did not comply with the orders then legal action can be initiated against its chief compliance officer and that the microblogging platform can lose its safe harbour immunity under the IT Act. After this letter, Twitter has decided to approach the courts seeking relief from the blocking orders.