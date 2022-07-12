 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter vs Union of India at Karnataka HC adjourned by 3 weeks

Jul 12, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST

On July 5, Twitter filed a petition in the HC claiming that the recent blocking orders given to Twitter by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were arbitrary and overboard.

Twitter's petition in the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India seeking relief against some of its blocking orders issued under Section 69A under the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been adjourned by three weeks.

The case was registered in the HC on July 8, and the next hearing date has not been given yet.

On July 5, the micro-blogging social media platform filed a petition in the HC claiming that the recent blocking orders given to Twitter by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were arbitrary and overboard.

In the petition, Twitter also said that the government failed to test the content it wanted to be blocked in the context of the class of readers for whom the tweets were primarily meant– users who wish to consume political or newsworthy content, are literate, and can perceive the context of the content.

As it awaits a hearing, analysts have said this legal tussle will play a key role in shaping the future of human rights online in India.

