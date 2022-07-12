English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Twitter vs Union of India at Karnataka HC adjourned by 3 weeks

    On July 5, Twitter filed a petition in the HC claiming that the recent blocking orders given to Twitter by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were arbitrary and overboard.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
    Image: Reuters

    Image: Reuters

    Twitter's petition in the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India seeking relief against some of its blocking orders issued under Section 69A under the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been adjourned by three weeks.

    The case was registered in the HC on July 8, and the next hearing date has not been given yet.

    On July 5, the micro-blogging social media platform filed a petition in the HC claiming that the recent blocking orders given to Twitter by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were arbitrary and overboard.

    In the petition, Twitter also said that the government failed to test the content it wanted to be blocked in the context of the class of readers for whom the tweets were primarily meant– users who wish to consume political or newsworthy content, are literate, and can perceive the context of the content.

    As it awaits a hearing, analysts have said this legal tussle will play a key role in shaping the future of human rights online in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Information Technology #IT Rules 2021 #Karnataka High Court #Twitter
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 07:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.