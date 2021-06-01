MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook

Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said.

Reuters
June 01, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Twitter Inc said Tuesday it will begin testing ads on its disappearing posts feature called Fleets, as it works to offer more options for advertisers.

The social media company previously said it set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023 from last year's levels, which it plans to achieve in part by selling ads on more parts of its site and mobile app.

Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said. Advertisers generally like full-screen ads because they capture the user's attention.

The new offering is part of Twitter's aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook Inc and Snap Inc , which have long offered a "Stories" posts feature that disappears after 24 hours and is monetized with ads.

Brands that create Fleet ads can also use a feature that would direct a user to the company's website or other web destination if they swipe up on the ad.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Technology #Twitter #World News
first published: Jun 1, 2021 09:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.