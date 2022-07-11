Twitter shares slide about 6% after Musk's $44 billion deal falls apart

Shares of Twitter Inc fell about 6% in premarket trading on Monday as a legal tussle between Elon Musk and the social media company is expected to take center stage after the world's richest person walked away from the $44 billion deal.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc , said on Friday he was terminating his deal to buy Twitter because the company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Twitter is planning to sue Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

On Monday, Musk took a jab at Twitter's stance, tweeting that the legal battle would lead to the company disclosing information on bots and spam accounts in court.