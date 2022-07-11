English
    Twitter shares slide about 6% after Musk's $44 billion deal falls apart

    July 11, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    Shares of Twitter Inc fell about 6% in premarket trading on Monday as a legal tussle between Elon Musk and the social media company is expected to take center stage after the world's richest person walked away from the $44 billion deal.

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc , said on Friday he was terminating his deal to buy Twitter because the company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

    Twitter is planning to sue Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

    On Monday, Musk took a jab at Twitter's stance, tweeting that the legal battle would lead to the company disclosing information on bots and spam accounts in court.
