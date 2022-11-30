 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, says US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:29 PM IST

Yellen also said she believed that there were legitimate national security concerns related to TikTok, the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

File image of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP Photo)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules.

Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York, Yellen also said she believed that there were legitimate national security concerns related to TikTok, the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

Yellen declined to say whether the Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was conducting a review of Twitter after some calls for a probe of a Saudi Arabian stake in the company after billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

She said CFIUS looks closely at acquisitions and investments in U.S. firms by foreign buyers that could pose national security risks.

"I'm not going to say specifically what we are or aren't looking at," Yellen said. "We don't comment on work that's in progress. But if there are such risks, it would be appropriate for CFIUS to have a look."

Musk on Monday accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store and said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands.