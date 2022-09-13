 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

Moneycontrol News
Sep 13, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST

The bulk of Twitter's shareholders voted in favour of Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 per share, which he had made in April, before "terminating" the deal in July citing the "inaccurate representation" of spam accounts on the platform.

The shareholders of social media giant Twitter on September 13 approved the $44 billion acquisition deal which was inked by the company with Tesla chief Elon Musk.

A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Musk’s $54.20 per share offer, a bid he made in April and has since sought to rescind.

The nod from shareholders comes ahead of the trial next month over whether the $44 billion deal should be completed. The courtroom battle is scheduled to begin on October 17.

The San Francisco-based company has sued Musk for terminating the agreement, while the Tesla chief executive countersued, accusing Twitter of misrepresenting the number of false and spam accounts on its service.

A Delaware judge ruled last week that Musk may include the claims made by Peiter Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, in his case, but denied his request to delay the trial.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

first published: Sep 13, 2022 10:40 pm
